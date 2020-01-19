advertisement

Batwoman episode 11 next week should be pretty funny. If nothing else, let’s imagine that it will be a bizarre / crazy hour of television with a few different twists and turns. After all, it’s Kate and Alice’s birthday! Wouldn’t that be a positive occasion? Well, maybe in a situation where one of them wasn’t a murderous killer who had already done some unspeakable things.

If you want to get some news about the next episodes of this episode, be sure to read the following summary of Batwoman episode 11:

Make a wish – On the birthday of the Kane sisters, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) fight against demons from the past, and an unexpected guest surprisingly appears in Gotham. Also with Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and with Sam Littlefield as a guest. Mairzee Almas directed the episode of Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (# 111). Original flight date 26.01.2020. Each episode of BATWOMAN can be streamed free of charge and without subscription, registration or authentication on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after the broadcast.

This is an episode of the series that is likely to be crazy and may even end up with a big cliffhanger. Keep in mind that this is the last episode of the series before we take a short break for the Super Bowl and the Oscars. After that, the series is likely to return on February 16. We believe that the show that leads to long breaks does a great job and produces some of the greatest possible cliffhangers. Let’s go ahead and hope that this happens here. This should give us the chance to look forward to the last stretch of season one.

Another good news – since we already know that The CW has released a second season extension, there’s really no need to worry in the long run.

What do you want to see right now when it comes to Batwoman episode 11?

