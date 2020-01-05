advertisement

batteries

January 5, 2020 against Steve Hanley

advertisement

What is often overlooked as the EV revolution gains momentum is recycling the billions of battery cells that will power all those cars and trucks. Nearly 11 million tonnes of lithium-ion batteries are expected to reach the end of their useful life by 2030. The elements in it – nickel, lithium and cobalt, among others – do not disappear when that happens. They can be recovered and used to make new battery cells, making it less necessary to remove, transport and refine new supplies.

Redwood materials

It is not easy to separate those parts. However, different companies are working on perfecting the required systems. One is Redwood Materials, led by former Tesla chief technology officer JB Straubel, who has taken a step back to pursue other interests. He is accompanied by another former Tesla director, Andrew Stevenson, who was previously head of special projects at Tesla.

The new company is located in northern Nevada, near the Tesla Gigafactory, but currently does not do business with Tesla, according to Teslarati. On its very minimalist website, the company states its mission: “Promoting sustainability through research and development, engineering and operational excellence for next generation recycling processes and programs.”

At the Tesla Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in 2018, Straubel said to the public: “Tesla will definitely recycle and we will recycle all our used cells, modules and battery packs. The discussion about this is that this waste ends up in landfills, that is incorrect. not to do, these are valuable materials, and it is just right to do. We have current partner companies – on every major continent where cars are active – with which we do this today.

“And we also develop more processes internally and we do research and development on how we can improve this recycling process to get more of the active materials back. Ultimately, we want a closed cycle at the Gigafactories, which re-uses the same recycled materials. “

We have not heard much about recycling Tesla batteries since, what about all the news about new factories and new models. Speaking of new Tesla batteries with a life of one million kilometers or more, recycling may not be as important as in the future. But Straubel and Stevenson lay the foundation for the efficient, cost-effective recycling procedures that will be needed in the future.

KORE Power

KORE POWER, based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, focuses on building grid-scale battery storage facilities for the utility industry and other industrial and military applications. The basis of its activities is an NMC lithium ion battery cell that uses its own chemistry and advanced production techniques. But just like Tesla, it also works on recycling its batteries when they have reached the end of their life.

It has just entered into a partnership with Renewance, a Chicago-based company specializing in battery recycling solutions. The two companies will “collaborate on the implementation of battery recycling projects for KORE Power batteries that have reached their end of life,” said a joint statement. It also offers the possibility to properly use used battery materials in new batteries.

‍ “This partnership with Renewance is an important step towards implementing strong sustainability practices,” said Lindsay Gorrill, CEO of KORE Power. “We are determined to be an environmentally conscious company and to minimize the impact that the production and use of industrial batteries can have on our environment.”

“Renewance is pleased to work with KORE Power on battery recycling projects,” adds Dave Mauer, vice president of sales at Renewance. “This alliance will enable KORE Power to deliver cost-effective and environmentally-friendly solutions for reuse and recycling to their customers. Innovation brings a wealth of experience and expertise in industry best practices and regulatory considerations for all reverse supply chain projects. “

The takeaway meals

Battery recycling may not be sexy, but it will be an essential part of turning the world into clean energy systems. Thanks to companies with vision such as Redwood Materials, KORE Power and Renewance, the systems that the world needs to properly dispose of worn-out batteries will be in place when needed.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement