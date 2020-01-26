advertisement

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori sent Chelsea into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win in Hull City.

An early start from striker Batshuayi calmed Chelsea’s nerves before Tomori’s header extended the lead in the second half. Hull’s answer was a stroke of luck: Kamil Grosicki’s free kick hit Mateo Kovacic with a huge rebound.

The host began to think he could force a repeat, but Chelsea withstood the late fear of getting a place in the competition’s round of 16.

Chelsea prevailed in the sixth minute after his first serious attack when the ball fell on Batshuayi near the penalty area. The Belgian striker rattled the shot and Ryan Tafazolli steered him into the trunk after a shot by George Long.

That made it look bleak for the host as he had never won against Chelsea in 10 previous FA Cup games. Although Chelsea made eight changes against Arsenal on Tuesday, the starting shot for Chelsea’s XI was strong, signaling Chef Frank Lampard’s willingness to win the draw on the first try.

Lampard, a four-time FA Cup winner in his active time, would have been encouraged by Chelsea striker dynamics when Cesar Azpilicueta blocked a shot before Batshuayi saw a shot go wide.

The visitor should have doubled their lead when Ross Barkley made a brilliant run through the heart of the Hull defense, but the English midfielder’s attack was not convincing and blocked Long. Hull’s goalkeeper later denied Mason Mount twice and parried a shot from Azpilicueta.

Jarrod Bowen was a goal scoring phenomenon in the second division of English football and gave an impression of his quality shortly before the hour with a midfield shot and a shot that barely left the Chelsea bar free.

Hull’s hopes had evaporated when Tomori headed a wonderful Barkley free kick into the left post in the 64th minute, which hit Chelsea for the second time.

Pedro drilled just past the gate before hitting the outside net before Hull’s response came 12 minutes later when substitute Grosicki’s free kick was deflected by Kovacic and flung into the left post.

Lampard led Derby County to round five last season before Brighton and Hove Albion ended their campaign, but with Chelsea the cup is always a goal.

The FA Cup is the best chance for the team this season as the Premier League is a procession in Liverpool, the EFL Cup season has ended and FC Bayern Munich in the first round of the Champions League on the blues waiting.

What it means? Much to Lampard …

The Chelsea boss has every reason to appreciate his team’s chances. He has been prepared to compete as a player and will ensure that his men understand the importance of this competition for the club. He can build a stronger team than Hull and will certainly do when Chelsea next face the Premier League.

Mount and Barkley look at the part

Perhaps this should be taken into account as this was a secondary opposition for Chelsea, but Mount and Barkley were able to run the show for long stretches. As soon as Mount was replaced after the second goal, it felt like the visitor was significantly weakened, and Hull felt it and was enjoying himself.

Batshuayi’s goal obscures Chelsea’s lack of a finisher

The start was a stroke of luck, as Batshuayi’s shot hit the goal but knocked violently and ensured that he hit the net. Chelsea dominated this game for a long time and had a lot of chances. With a top-notch finisher, Chelsea Hull would have been out of the game for hours. The transfer window remains open, Frank.

Key facts about Opta

– Chelsea have been unbeaten in 16 games against Hull City, won 14 and have had two draws since losing 3-0 in October 1988.

– Hull has not won any of his 11 FA Cup games against Chelsea (D3 L8).

– Chelsea have lost only one of their last 47 FA Cup games against second division teams (W37 D9), which was lost to Barnsley in the 2007/08 quarter-finals.

– Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea was directly involved in 18 goals in 18 starts in English cup competitions, scoring 15 goals and assisting three others.

– Frank Lampard has been a winner in each of his last six meetings with Hull City as a player or manager. two as players at Chelsea and Manchester City and four as managers at Chelsea and Derby County.

What’s next?

Chelsea will return to the Premier League next Saturday with a game against Leicester City that is eight points ahead of third. Hull has a home game against Huddersfield Town in the championship on Tuesday.

