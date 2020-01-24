advertisement

January 24, 2020 against Johnna Crider

A Baton Rouge dealer recently gave his opinion on EVs and explained to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report why he believes there is no interest in EVs in our area. I’m in the ‘Tesla Louisiana – Owners And Dreamers’ group on Facebook, where my girlfriend Ann Vail shared the article. Many members of our group had a lot to say about this article because it caused a lot of FUD and misinformation about Tesla and EVs in general – especially by those who benefit from selling gas vehicles. However, not all dealers are against EVs, as you will see.

Short summary of the article.

Baton Rouge dealer Matt McBrayer of Royal Automotive Group told the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report that “interest is almost non-existent” when it comes to EVs. He believes that although many Louisiana residents have bought EVs, very few people buy green vehicles in the Capital Region. “The vehicles are a viable option, but there must be more interest in the car for more people to understand that,” he explains.

His group only sells the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, which is actually a plug-in hybrid, not a fully electric vehicle, and the Nissan LEAF. He says his group sold one or two of these vehicles last year. Daily Report points out that there were 613 EV sales across the state in 2018, an increase of 116.61% compared to the 283 sales of the previous year. There is also talk of what would prevent someone in our area from buying an EV. Daily Report distinguishes two important deterrents in the adoption of EVs:

Gas prices. Louisiana has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation. Baton Rouge is also often listed as the lowest in the nation.

Louisiana has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation. Baton Rouge is also often listed as the lowest in the nation. Slow chargers. None of the chargers in Baton Rouge are fast chargers. “Rumors have stated that the new Tesla Supercharger in Lafayette, which is coming beautifully, will be V3 … but these would only be for Tesla EVs.”

Executive Vice President John Spain of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) says the city parish has recently applied for funds to install fast chargers on the Water Campus. It is expected that a decision will be taken sometime early 2020 (so perhaps soon). In 2016 they previously worked together to install 11 chargers in the city center and in parking garages.

My thoughts

I understand why McBrayer believes there is no interest in EVs – I don’t agree with him, but I see his perception. He does not sell Tesla vehicles. Tesla is by far the best-selling EV brand, with the Model 3 even surpassing all its gas competitors. So it makes sense that McBrayer thinks there’s no real interest in EVs – he doesn’t make any money out of it. Many don’t even consider a PHEV as an EV, because you still need fuel – it’s a hybrid.

McBrayer has little demand because his customers just don’t come to him for EVs. They go somewhere else. The companies he represents do not respond to the needs of EV owners, or if they are, he does not really focus on marketing those products in the right way.

This can be intentional or unintentional, but if you want a certain type of group to buy from you, you must sell them what they want. People want Teslas. Maybe have one or two used Teslas in stock and go from there. Alex Katz from NOLA Motorcars (another Louisiana dealer), who is part of our local Tesla group, told us: “As a dealer in Louisiana, this is just a poor sample. I see a very strong demand for electric vehicles and have difficulty keeping Leafs and Teslas in stock. “

I do not own a vehicle (although I have reserved a Cybert truck) and walk or take Uber or the bus to get to where I need to go. Every time I go somewhere, I always see a Tesla. I recently saw one at the post office, one when I went shopping (the owner turned out to be someone in the same Facebook group of Louisiana Tesla I am in), and so on. The Louisiana FUD Fighters, however, have had their hands full with a number of lies and incorrect information circulated around the Tesla New Orleans Service Center.

The false claim above appears to be from the owner of a local dealer (Acura / Infinity or Baton Rouge). He claims that the Tesla service center in New Orleans cannot provide service to customers purchased by Teslas. This claim is simply false. I only notice that the person spamming the comments with these false claims may actually be someone using the dealer’s name, not the man himself, but if it’s the owner, this is not how you market your product .

Casey Meyer, whom I interviewed, had her Model X maintained by Tesla thanks to this service center. “I didn’t actually put my foot in the middle, but they certainly repaired my car there and I had a great experience,” she says. Her problem was that she had a flat tire in New Orleans in the middle of the night.

“Tesla had someone tow the car to the service center (Saturday night) and I put the key in a locked box. Then they contacted me Monday morning. They replaced the flat tire, performed an alignment that I desperately needed, resolved another problem I had already planned for 2 weeks, so I didn’t have to come back. Then they left the car for me on New Year’s Day so that I could pick it up instead of having to take my job. “

The truth is that there is no demand for EVs in Louisiana. The question is there. However, if you are in a company that has minimal support for EVs or the type of EVs that you sell is not what people want, you will see that there is no demand for what you are selling. Just because you do not think there is a demand in an area because you do not see this does not mean that there is no demand. Maybe this should help McBrayer change how he sees things and maybe incorporate different EVs into his company.

Photo of the pier in Baton Rouge by Johnna Crider (me)

About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

