MANILA, Philippines – The magic may have abated, but the legend lives on.

Efren ‘Bata Reyes is still one of the top favorites in Filipino sport at the age of 65, as the recent 30th games in Southeast Asia have shown.

The legendary pool player with the charismatic smile was still the most sought-after member of the men’s billiard and snooker team.

Reyes was only satisfied with his worsening eyesight with a bronze in the men’s carom (1 pillow) – not exactly his favorite event – during the two-year meeting, but he was still an inspiring presence on the team and won a total of 12 medals, four of which were you Gold.

Despite its size, “The Magician” has not yet conquered the SEA games, in which its top spot was bronze five times, all in male billiards.

Pampanga is proud of the pool table where he has been widely recognized as the best player ever.

For this, Reyes will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) at the traditional SMC-PSA Awards Night on March 6th in the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

At the same time, during the gala night, “Bata” will act as a special guest speaker in a rare role for a man who is known for his few words. He became the second consecutive athlete to be a guest speaker at the event presented last year by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), MILO, Cignal TV, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), and Rain or Shine after Olympian Bea Lucero.

The Philippines team received the coveted “Athlete of the Year” award from the country’s oldest media organization for defying the odds and winning the overall SEA Games championship.

By the way, Reyes was a three-time winner of the “Athlet of the Year” plum, which was only awarded by the PSA in 1999, 2001 and 2006.

For the Lifetime Achievement Award, Reyes, whose humble beginnings and simple demeanor made him popular with the Filipino masses, was a clear decision after having achieved great success both locally and worldwide.

The long list of honors included being the first non-American to win the US Open 9-Ball Championship if he was the best player to win world championships in two different pool disciplines. He was both world champion with eight balls and world champion with nine balls, was the opening winner of the World Cup of Pool in collaboration with his good friend Francisco ‘Django’ Bustamante, who was recognized with five titles as the best player in the history of the annual Derby City Classic and won the biggest prize pool in pocket billiard history after winning the IPT World Open 8-Ball Championship worth $ 500,000.

Known for his legendary ability to get the ball to safety, Reyes topped the billiards money list five times, including a record $ 646,000 profit in 2006.

While still active, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the American Billiard Congress in 2003.

Last year, PSA honored bowling world champion Paquito Rivas with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

