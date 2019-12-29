advertisement

Nick Richards broke two free throws with 27 seconds left overtime, and the No. 19 Kentucky went on to defeat Louisville of the third-ranked 78-70 on Saturday at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

After Richards’ free throws – his sixth and seventh straight points – Ryan McMahon missed a 3-point attempt for Louisville. Two free throws each by Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey sealed the score before dunk Ashton Hagans served as an exclamation mark, as the Wildcats (9-3) scored the final eight points of the game.

Steven Enoch’s 18 points scored Louisville (11-2), while Dwayne Sutton added 14 points and Kimble finished with 12.

advertisement

Maxey, a first-year point guard, managed 27 points to put his stamp on the biggest game in the state, shooting 9 of 14 from the field. Quickley, a backup, added 18 points, and Richards finished with 13 for Kentucky, which grabbed a two-game losing streak and improved to 11-2 in its last 13 meetings with the Cardinals.

No. 4. Duke 75, Brown 50

Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points, and the Blue Devils were very strong inside after beating the Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke (11-1) played its second game in a row without point guard Tre Jones, who has a mild left foot rupture. The Blue Devils enter most of the Atlantic Coast Conference with Tuesday night’s home game against Boston College.

Brandon Anderson scored 16 points for Brown (5-6), who lost the third game in a row despite holding Duke without a 3-point basket until less than seven minutes into the game. The Bears had not played since December 10th.

No. 9 Memfis 97, New Orleans 55

The Tigers converted 28 laps to 27 points after their sturdy defense proved to be too much for the Private Visitors.

Memphis (11-1) set the defensive tone early, forcing 14 laps in the first half allowing just six field goals. New Orleans shot 25 percent from the floor in the first half and finished at 29.1 percent (16 of 55) for the game.

The Tigers ran wire-to-wire, taking the lead to 10 points from the first time of the media, 17 from the second, and 28 before the intervention. The precious Achiuwa led the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

No. 12 Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36

Senior reserve center Derrik Smits scored a team-high 16 points, while Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott both added 10 to ignite the Bulldogs in an easy victory over the Indianapolis Warhawks.

Butler (12-1) shot just 7-for-25 on 3-pointers, but played stellar defense in holding Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) up to 23.3 percent shooting (14-for-60). Backup guard Josh Nicholas finished with 12 points for the Warhawks.

The Bulldogs made their first meeting with the Warhawks a memorable one by restricting the visitors to an 11-for-52 shooting over the first 35 minutes to extend the nation’s longest non-conference win streak to 58 games.

No. 15 San Diego State 73, Cal Poly 57

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points and handed out seven assists, as the Aztecs (13-0) led the Mustangs to remain one of three unbeaten Division I teams.

San Diego State drew a game closer to its 20-0 program record to start a season, set in 2010-11. However, for half was not easy. Cal Poly (2-11) held a 23-22 lead with 2:41 to go before the intermission.

San Diego State rallied to tear up nine unanswered points scored by four different players before halftime. That momentum shifted in the second half. The Aztecs consistently increased their lead after a balanced scoring effort, with seven players recording at least six points.

No. 17 Florida State 88, North Alabama 71

Sofofore striker Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as the Seminoles led the Lions to Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles – a team that relies on depth, pressure defense and transition offense – came into the game with no player averaging more than 11.9 points per game. Five players scored double figures in Saturday’s runaway win, FSU’s fourth to improve the club to 11-2.

North Alabama (5-8), in its second season as a Division I program, lost its third straight game.

– Starting the media level

advertisement