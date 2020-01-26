advertisement

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, TMZ reported without quoting a source.

TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when he landed in Calabasas, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas and that there were no survivors.

First responders sparked the crash site flames, the sheriff’s department said, posting a photo of a fire truck and smoke coming out of the brush in a valley.

Bryant was known to use a travel helicopter dating back to his days as a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers when he went to games on a Sikorsky S-76 chopper, TMZ said.

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant vs. rappers Terrence Ross. Bryant plays his last game at the ACC in Toronto, Ont. on Monday December 7, 2015.

Craig Robertson / Toronto Sun / Postmedia Network

