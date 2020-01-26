advertisement

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is said to have died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning.

TMZ reports that Bryant was traveling in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas.

The helicopter was reportedly on fire after it fell, while emergency services were trying to save the people on board, reports the Mirror.

Five people have been confirmed dead as a result of the accident, which is currently under investigation.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa is not believed to be involved in the accident, the couple has four daughters, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Bryant, 41, used his Sikorsky S-76 helicopter regularly to get to and from the Staples Center games.

The NBA legend had a brilliant 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers during his heyday.

The shooting guard wore numbers eight and 24 during his career, both of which were retired by the Lakers in December 2017.

