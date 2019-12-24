advertisement

Voting in the Baseball Hall of Fame can really turn the media into some terrible people. Many who vote for the Baseball Hall of Fame in their first year prefer to change their own plans to vote for someone based on the field of play.

This year, two New York-based Newsday authors have already announced that they voted for Derek Jeter this year only. There is no doubt that Jeter deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, but only to vote for Jeter, for whatever selfish reasons, is stupid and only puts the media in a bad light.

On the other side of the “just vote for Derek Jeter” argument are those who won’t vote for Jeter. Insert any reason, but this is as easy as just coordinating with Jeter. As of Christmas Eve, Ryan Thibodaux shows in the HOF voting tracker Jeter on 56 of 56 previously uncovered ballot papers, but we almost saw that someone had screwed up the 100 percent possibility.

Felix DeJesus of the ESPN Deportes cryptically announced on December 11 that he would not vote for Jeter alongside Raul Ibanez and Andruw Jones.

Maybe next year pic.twitter.com/Lpfao4gkqA

– Felix DeJesus (@FelixDeJesusMLB) December 11, 2019

Given that this original tweet received no replies for almost two weeks, DeJesus had to make an obvious attempt to get the necessary attention from outraged baseball fans. As a pre-Christmas gift to the baseball community, he unveiled his entire ballot, checking nine names and Jeters was not one of them.

Happy Holidays to everyone! pic.twitter.com/Kymg1aOgVt

– Felix DeJesus (@FelixDeJesusMLB) December 24, 2019

It finally cracked the code to make people angry. Within a few minutes, DeJesus was criticized for his non-Jeter ballot. And then DeJesus announced 15 minutes later that it was a joke and added Jeter as his 10th and last voice.

Ok baseball fans relax relax. Seriously, these are the 10th pic.twitter.com/pnPnRaopCv

– Felix DeJesus (@FelixDeJesusMLB) December 24, 2019

It is not known whether this was a joke from the start or just a way to attract attention if Jeter was not elected while voting for Jeter. In any case, the joke was not so funny, maybe Felix should leave the jokes to the professionals or more obvious that he was joking. Because while DeJesus wasn’t the first one who didn’t vote for Jeter, someone will probably abandon him for some stupid reason, so DeJesus can’t be the one who got annoyed at his seriousness.

For some reason, at least DeJesus chooses Jeter, so Jeter is still in the race at this point to get a 100 percent result. At least for now.

