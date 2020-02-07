advertisement

Did the Houston Astros cheat help win the 2017 World Series? A.J. Hinch, who was fired as manager for the illegal sign-stealing operation used during his team’s championship season, admitted it’s a fair question, and said we may never know.

“I hope over time it has been proven that it was not (tainted),” Hinch said in his first public comments since being fired last month, he said in an interview with MLB Network that will be broadcast in its entirety at 6 pm ET (2300 GMT) on Friday.

“But I understand the question … Unfortunately we opened that door as a group and this question can never be answered. We can never know.”

Both Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by the Astros about an hour after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year. The league found management to blame for a system used by the team to steal pitch marks from opposing attacks during the 2017 season.

In the interview, Hinch defended his players’ talent even though they put themselves in a position to question their accomplishments.

According to the MLB, the sign-stealing scheme evolved during the 2017 season. At first, it involved employees in the Astros video review room, using live camera resources at the mall, in an effort to decipher and broadcast team sign-sequences. opposing.

At one point, an installer was installed near the Houston booth so players could observe, detect signs, and hit a trash can with a stick to signal for their purpose what type of pitch was coming, said the MLB.

Hinch told MLB Network that there was no way to determine how much the scheme helped his team. With 101 regular-season wins, the Astros 2017 walked away with their 21-game split before continuing on to win their first Houston World Series title.

“We will have to live, move forward and be better in this sport, but unfortunately no one can really answer that question,” Hinch said.

“I can’t pinpoint what the advantages or what happened or what exactly would have happened otherwise, but we did it ourselves.” (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Peter Graff)

