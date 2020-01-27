advertisement

January 27, 2020 12:49 PM EST

DURHAM, NC – The second-year Gamecock red shirt, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Junior Noah Campbell have been named Baseball America Preseason All-Americans, the release said this morning (Monday, January 27). Mlodzinski was appointed to the second team, Campbell to the third.

Mlodzinski, named third Preseason All-American team by D1Baseball, only played three games for the Gamecocks in 2019 after an injury ended his season after the Clemson game. He posed 10.2 innings last season and knocked out 11 batters. He had impressive summer pitching for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod League, hitting 40 Batters in 29.1 innings on his way to a 2-0 record with a earned run average of 2.14 in the regular season. Mlodzinski starts the 2020 season as the best college youth player of the 2020 season from D1Baseball. He was also named the No. 10 prospect for the 2020 draft by Baseball America.

Campbell led the Preseason All-America list for the second straight season since he was a second team selection in 2019. The hit .239 born in Durham, NC with 32 runs, six doubles, one triple, six home runs and 19 last RBI season for the Gamecocks. He had eight stolen bases and a base percentage of 0.378 while recording eleven multi-hit competitions. Campbell was named Cape Cod All-Star for Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in 2019 when he hit .324 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 34 games.

This is the fourth year in a row that a Baseball America gamecock has received the Preseason All-America award. Campbell was appointed to the second team in 2019. Carlos Cortes was elected to the third team in 2018, while Wil Crowe received the third team award in 2017.

Carolina opens the 2020 season against Holy Cross on Friday, February 14th. The first pitch is planned for 4 p.m. in the start-up park.

