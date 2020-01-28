advertisement

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke about the club’s search for striker on Monday and says the Catalan giants will bring in a new player before closing the transfer window.

Luis Suarez has been ruled out for four months after undergoing knee surgery leaving Barca his chance at attack, and there are rumors that the club is closing in on a move for Valencia’s Rodrigo.

Bartomeu would not talk about the Spanish international, but said Barca could bring in a new player or promote someone from Barcelona B.

advertisement

“We’re not talking about players from other teams. But the name [Rodrigo] is on the coaching table.”

“And there will be a replacement. I don’t know if it will be from Barcelona B or from outside [the club]. I like a lot of players.”

Source | Marca

Barcelona have only a few days left on the transfer market to complete a signing, and recent rumors suggest they have yet to find a deal with Valencia for Rodrigo.

advertisement