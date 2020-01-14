advertisement

Josep Maria Bartomeu has spent little time expressing his ambitions for Barcelona under Quique Setien, and hopes that his decision to part with Ernesto Valverde will triple this season.

Valverde was released late Monday after a lengthy period of uncertainty after defeating the Supercopa de Espana against Atletico Madrid last week.

Barca’s board members have chosen former midfielder Xavi, and it has been widely reported that Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and Massimiliano Allegri were also high on Barca’s wish list.

Instead, they opted for Setien and gave the former Real Betis boss a contract until 2022 – although there will be an interruption clause in 2021 due to club elections – and Bartomeu made it clear that he hopes for immediate results.

Speaking of Setien on Tuesday, the President of Barca said: “The team’s momentum could be improved. We are in the next round of the Champions League and the Copa is starting, but we feel that the momentum could be improved.

“We have spoken to Valverde about it many times, very openly with him, and we have always been very close to Ernesto Valverde with a good relationship and have always talked about what could be improved.

“With this momentum and this new dynamic, we want to win LaLiga, the Champions League and the Cup.”

Bartomeu admitted that Barca had spoken to other coaches, but insisted that the repeated links were not from the club itself, adding: “In the past weeks and months we have spoken to other coaches about the future. It is ours Obligation.

“We spoke to other coaches but we didn’t publish this information.”

Setien is a well-known student of the former Barca player and coach – and the man to whom the club’s philosophy is attributed – Johan Cruyff, who started training on Tuesday.

His first game at the top is on Sunday when Granada visits Camp Nou.

Bartomeu said: “We all know that Setien is a big fan of Johan Cruyff’s style and we have the same goals.”

Barca Sports Director Eric Abidal was also thrilled to have Setien on board.

The former French defender said: “It is a great pleasure for us to have him here. He is a coach who has shown in his teams that he has great skills.

“What I like best is communicating with his players, his way of working, his way of training.

“He is always focused on details. To survive at the highest level, the details are very important, whether in the league, in the cup or in the Champions League.”

