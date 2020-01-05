advertisement

Barty revealed on Sunday (January 5) that he has already donated AUD 30,000 to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to help the wildlife in the area after seeing the effects of the November fires.

But he has now decided to do more, and will give his Brisbane half-price, possibly $ 250,000.

“I think this started for me two or three months ago. It should be remembered that this has been going on in our country for a long time, ”said Barty.

“And the first one I ever saw was actually flying from the Fed Cup final to Perth to the east coast of Australia, and we could see some of the smoke and fires from the plane, so it really hit home.” he added.

“Obviously the worst of it is still there right now.”

Bartie enjoyed a stellar 2019 win over the French Open and the WTA Final, becoming Australia’s number one women ever, Evon Gulagong Cavalli since 1976.

The 23-year-old grew up in Queensland, just off the Queensland Flight Tennis Center in Ipswich, and said he was amazed to see so many people coming to watch his train this week.

“You think, first of all, the qualifying stages of the women’s tournament, and there are a lot of kids out there who are watching players in practice, watching people playing, and that really brought a smile to my face,” she said.

“And that kind of sadness got me into tournament mode.”

Bartie will put extra pressure on the Australian Open as he tries to become the first local winner since Chris O’Neill won the 1978 title.

“I know I’ve done all my work and all my training well,” he said.

“I’ve done it to the best of my ability, and now it’s about getting out there and competing.

“That’s why we do all the hard work. That’s why we put in all the time just to get out and enjoy the competition. “

