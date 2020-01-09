advertisement

The first singles match of 2020, played by the French Open champion Barry, was overthrown 6-4 7-6 (7-4) by American Enn Brady on Thursday (January 9).

Barty’s entire look at the Australian Open was on the horizon, however, and he was surprisingly sent to the Patrick Rafter Arena in one hour, 31 minutes.

Expectations are high as Barti enters his home grand slam on January 20 in Melbourne as a top WTA player, but the 23-year-old has put pressure on him.

“Oh, I think it all comes down to you (the media) if I’m being honest,” Australian star Bartie said of the pressure.

“It doesn’t change my way of working. It doesn’t change the way my team and I train. It doesn’t change me as a person.

“I think you guys enjoy the fact that you get something to write about and you have something to talk about.

“I hope it makes you interesting, but I don’t look at it.”

The best victory of his career. 2:

Jennifer Brady outscores Barti’s world in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (4). # BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/YKTS3p0ZBZ:

– WTA (@WTA) on January 9, 2020

It was a difficult day for Barty, who hit 25 winners but 16 unfulfilled errors and failed to manage a break point throughout Brady’s service.

“Of course, I would love to go further. And I think from my point of view there is no expectation from the thousands of people who were there today when I was playing elsewhere in the world, “Barty said. focus on next week’s Adelaide International.

“I think I’m just trying to do everything possible, and obviously I’ve tried my best foot and tried to play my best tennis, because I know they’ve obviously come to see quality tennis, no matter who is in court

“They have taken the time from their day and come to watch quality tennis. And I know that I and I played a good game today, no matter the outcome. maybe go to adelaide. “

