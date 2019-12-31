advertisement

Waterford’s nightclubs and bars have teamed up to remove “stubborn troublemakers” from their premises during the busy Christmas and New Year period to reduce anti-social behavior in the city at night.

The measure, known as CitySafe, will improve communication between around a dozen of the city’s nightclubs, eliminating those who are anti-social from all participating clubs and bars.

The plan focuses on combatting unwanted behavior in the John St, Parnell St, and Manor St areas, but is set to expand across the city in the new year.

Ross Cahill oversees a team of 20 who oversees bars on the corners of John Street, Parnell Street and Manor Street in the city.

The current period will mean some of the busiest nights of the year for Cahill and his team. “Every weekend” serious problems arise at the doors of the venues, ranging from addiction problems to family problems to personal trauma.

“Be very aggressive”

“I’ve been a doorman for 20 years and I’ve seen a” bad “person ruin the night for 20 people. It can be a person who is very aggressive, feels uncomfortable and spoils their night,” says Cahill, security manager of the Causeway Group, which covers five busy venues in the city.

“There may be a substance or too much alcohol or something else going on with that person in their life. But once it happens, that person has to go home. “

According to Cahill, the first step in the plan is to improve coordination and communication between the bar associations.

While CitySafe started at venues around Apple Market and along John Street, the goal is to include all pubs and hotels in the city center in the program.

According to the plan, if someone is excluded from a venue, “each of them is excluded from all,” says Cahill.

A decision to ban someone in this way would be made by the CitySafe Committee chaired by Mr. Cahill.

Alleged troublemaker

If the committee decides to block someone, the suspected troublemaker will be informed the next time they seek access to one of the venues. If you are unsatisfied with the decision, you can appeal and speak to Mr Cahill about the decision.

“I think part of it is making people aware of their behavior,” he says.

The decision to block someone is not taken lightly, especially since some patrons have the impression that certain bouncers refuse access to revelers because they personally dislike or “belong to a minority”.

“It’s a truth,” he continues. “We have to be very careful that this is not manipulated [by a doorman] to punish a person.”

He said antisocial behavior can increase at this time of year. “Everyone looks back on the past year and it turns from there.”

