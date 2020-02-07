advertisement

“Y: The Last Man” still has problems: Barry Keoghan, who was previously seen in the FX drama series as Yorick Brown, the last title man on earth, is now being revised.

The series doesn’t seem to take a break – in April it lost the two show runners Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal, who had ignored creative differences. Eliza Clark has committed to replace her as the new show runner in June.

The FX adaptation, simply called “Y”, includes previously announced actors such as Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland.

Based on the comic “Y: The Last Man”, published by Vertigo from DC Comics and created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the series crosses a post-apocalyptic world in which a catastrophic event has decimated every man but one lonely person. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival. “

“Y: The Last Man” is a science fiction comic series in 60 editions that has been released since 2002. She was awarded three Eisner prizes and received the first Hugo prize for the best graphic story for “Y: The Last Man”. Volume 10. ”

