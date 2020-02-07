advertisement

The series “ Y: The Last Man ” had a snag after the departure of Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

The Dublin actor, who became a household name in Ireland after the success of his films such as “Dunkirk” and “Black” 47 “, has been in high demand over the past year.

The television series, based on the critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic comic book series of Brian K. Vaughan, sees Yorick Brown and his monkey living in a world where they are the only male mammals to live. Due to a premiere later this year, showrunner Michael Green (‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘Logan’) will now have to scramble to find a replacement for the FX series as soon as possible. Before Keoghan was announced as the leader, the series had already been in development for years.

The reasons why Keoghan has abandoned the project so far in production are still unknown. However, one possible reason could be that the Keoghan star has grown considerably since he was first announced as the main actor of “ Y: The Last Man ” when it was announced in February. 2019.

#YTheLastMan 🐵🎥 COMING SOON … pic.twitter.com/sRXys6Xuq7

– Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) February 4, 2019

The next time we see Keoghan on our screens, it will be the next Marvel superhero film, Eternals, where he will play the comic book character Druig. Perhaps his schedules for the two projects clashed – especially since a sequel to the Marvel film is inevitable – and Keoghan was unable to commit to a series executed over several seasons.

I hope that we will soon have more concrete information about its release, but by then we will see the star of Barry Keoghan in ‘Eternals’ opposite Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harrington when it hits theaters in November.

Via Collider.

