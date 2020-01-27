advertisement

Calm With Horses with Barry Keoghan seems to be an incredibly tense watch.

Barry Keoghan had a pretty incredible year 2019, but it looks like 2020 will be even bigger for the Dubliner.

He will appear as Druig in the upcoming film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Eternals, later this year.

Before that, we’ll see him as Dympna Devers in Calm With Horses, a new Irish film by Element Pictures with Michael Fassbender on board as Executive Producer.

The film takes place in “dark rural Ireland”, where ex-boxer Douglas ‘Arm’ Armstrong (played by Cosmo Jarvis) has become the feared executor of the drug dealer family and at the same time tries to be a good father to his autistic boy, his five-year-old son.

Torn between these two families, Arm’s loyalties are really put to the test when he is first asked to kill. Sounds good.

Calm With Horses made its debut at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019 and also played at the BFI London Film Festival last year, but will only be released in Irish cinemas on March 13.

Check out the first official trailer for the film here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gZMP-8hxsI (/ embed)

Clip about Element Pictures Distribution

