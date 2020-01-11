advertisement

‘First Dates Ireland’ returned for a new season last night with another batch of singletons arriving at the restaurant in search of love.

Barry-John, 24, from south Dublin, was first the character, shall we say?

The man was installed with Slovak model Katarina and didn’t impress her much when one of the first things he asked was if she had cheated on her latest boyfriend.

Meet the man of a thousand dates… Barry-John! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/qM4H4HXhtI

– RTÉ2 (@ RTE2) January 8, 2020

The couple decided to separate at the end of the night, but not without the whole nation taking a look at the back of Barry-John.

Needless to say, Twitter had a lot of opinions about him:

My parents always told me not to judge a book by its cover but this boy from Barry John is an asshole. Call it early #FirstDatesIRL

– Shane Gill (@gillysome) January 9, 2020

Barry John to any girl every night #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/TuBaK2ZLpn

– Claire. (@_Skipper_) January 9, 2020

Every father in the country if his daughter came home with Barry John .. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/NzUKzCpeAi

– Pat Magee (@ pdiddler4) January 9, 2020

Barry John is basically that guy. #firstdatesirl pic.twitter.com/XgnS8OAWRO

– Paul Cashin (@PaulCashin_) January 9, 2020

I worked with someone like that Barry John ass

Like the arrogance and rudeness of women

I thought I knew him so I realized he just reminded me of that person 😂😂 # FirstDatesIRL

– CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) January 9, 2020

Barry John #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/0M77tEEHCG

– yell cub (@yelkcub) January 9, 2020

Barbed wire would make a better boyfriend material than Barry John #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/JDbTFWwmmG

– Claire Dunne (@ clairebear2838) January 9, 2020

It’s not surprising that Barry John had his ass on stage, he talked about it if since the start of the show and has now been kicked in the rejection section #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/fezIQL8qdL

– Claire Dunne (@ clairebear2838) January 9, 2020

If you were a fan of Barry-John, you can hear more about him in his podcast, yes podcast, which he will launch next week.

It’s amazing … # FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/gbf2bvi7Rp

– 🧔🏼 Ed Smith 📻 (@EdTodayFM) January 10, 2020

