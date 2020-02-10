advertisement

WASHINGTON – US Attorney General William Barr on Monday confirmed that the Justice Department has received information from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani ahead of the November election, but that everything originating in Ukraine should not be dealt with “at its value.” “.

Barr spoke at a news conference the day after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told CBS News’s “Face the Nation” program that the department had set up a process so that Giuliani could provide information and the department to see if it could be verified .

“We have to be very careful about any information coming from Ukraine,” Barr said. “There are many agendas in Ukraine. There are a lot of cross currents, and we can’t get anything we get from Ukraine at its value.”

advertisement

Last week, the Senate fired Republican Trump largely along party lines on charges of blaming him for abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian power company.

Trump had backed his claims on baseless allegations of corruption. The US Democratic-led House of Representatives said Giuliani, a former prosecutor, sought information about Bidens in Ukraine.

On Monday, Barr said the Justice Department has created a “field entry process” that will be used to assess the “origin and credibility” of any information.

“This is true of all information coming to the department about Ukraine, including everything Mr Giuliani can provide,” he added.

Although the department acknowledged on Monday that it is receiving and reviewing such material, FBI official number 2 still did not stop to say whether it had led to a more formal investigation into Bidens.

“I will not speak of any investigation as I would never do. We do not speak of open investigations,” said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

Graham said he would refrain from his Bidens probe and focus on the Foreign Intelligence Court’s decision to issue orders leading to a federal investigation into allegations that the Trump presidential campaign clashed with Russia over it. intervened in those elections. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Susan Heavey; Editing by Grant McCool)

advertisement