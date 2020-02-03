advertisement

The EU made it clear on Monday that Britain cannot expect zero-tariff trade with the bloc unless London agrees conditions that ensure fair competition with the European single market.

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who defined his mandate to negotiate with the UK after leaving the EU last week, said that in the long term there would be level playing field for social, state aid and environmental standards should.

He told a press conference that all sides had to prepare for the prospect of a “cliff edge” that would not bring an agreement at the end of the year.

Mr Barnier spoke shortly before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid down his negotiating conditions for the talks with the EU.

In his speech in Greenwich, London, Johnson said that a free trade agreement is not required to get the UK to accept EU competition, subsidy, social protection, environmental, or similar rules. “More than the EU should be committed to UK rules”.

“Britain will maintain the highest standards in these areas … without the need for a contract,” he said. “Here’s the question: will we insist that the EU do everything we do as a free trade price? Are we? Of course not.”

The UK wanted a comprehensive free trade agreement similar to that of Canada with the EU, “but in the unlikely event that we are unsuccessful, our trade must be based on our existing withdrawal agreement with the EU”.

“Let us make it clear that the choice is emphatically not a business or a business, we have a business.” The question is whether we will agree a trade relationship with the EU that is comparable to that of Canada or more with Australia, and I have no doubt that in both cases the UK will thrive, ”he said.

“Frank relationship”

The EU and the United Kingdom have until the end of the year, when a transition period expires, to try to reach an agreement on trade and future relations – something London and Brussels both say they want, but on very different terms.

Mr. Barnier, who said he had a “very direct and open relationship” with Mr. Johnson, suggested that it was not possible to complete the entire deal within eleven months.

“Regardless of the outcome we will have at the end of the year – and in all subsequent negotiations, and I say that if it takes us more than eleven months to do everything, it will not be the way it is usually. ” he said.

Mr Barnier said that a fisheries agreement and the “level playing field” are “inextricably linked to a trade agreement”. “It is clear that the agreement that we want to have in the interests of British fishermen and European fishermen – I call it mutual access to our territorial waters and our markets – will be inextricably linked to the trade agreement. That is exactly how it will be his … the agreement on a level playing field agreed with Boris Johnson. “

The trade talks start in March. After criticizing his predecessor Theresa May’s approach to negotiating a divorce agreement with the EU, Johnson takes a much harsher tone and says Britain will not adhere to the bloc’s rules and regulations.

The EU negotiating document (pdf) consists of three components: general agreements, economic agreements and security agreements.

A British source that refused to be named said the British negotiators were angry at believing that the EU, Britain’s largest trading partner, is reversing the divorce agreement by suggesting London must abide by the rules of the bloc in order to to secure a free trade agreement. – Reuters / PA

