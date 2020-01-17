advertisement

Several Barneys New York employees are taking legal action because of concerns about their future livelihood after the liquidation.

In a letter filed with the Poughkeepsie Bankruptcy Court last week, employees of the retailer’s flagship store in Manhattan – some of whom said they had been working for more than two decades – wrote to the judge who oversees the bankruptcy case had that they were “fully” held in the dark “about the liquidation company’s future plans, including the closing date of the deal and its severance payments and benefits.

“We hope that it is somewhat helpful to make the court aware of what happened in a disastrous execution of the liquidation and our well-being,” said the group’s letter, led by Barney’s Anthony Stropoli ,

advertisement

connected

Liquidators Great American Group, a subsidiary of investment bank B. Riley Financial, and Tiger Capital Group control the sale of Barneys’ remaining holdings. (Together, the companies have hired numerous bankrupt retailers in recent years, including Payless ShoeSource, Bon-Ton Stores, and Gymboree.) In the letter, employees stated that they had not received responses to inquiries about their future, “the It’s extremely worrying if we try to plan our future for ourselves, our families and loved ones. “

“The company treated us so disrespectfully and seems to be hoping that we will simply leave because of the psychological stress they cause,” they wrote, adding that some long-term workers have decided to forego their severance pay and the company to leave. to keep their mental health. “

In court proceedings, employees ask the company to set a deadline for their employment. Guarantee pensions, severance payments and payments for unused services; and provide adequate security to ensure our physical security. She also asked the company to clarify the targets set for the payouts, adding that the liquidation company Great American Group achieved its sales targets of at least USD 300 million due to discounts that would have contributed another $ 2 million would not reach the terminal.

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, Barneys included a memorandum that was sent to employees saying that $ 2 million was available to pay an estimated $ 4 million in severance payments, of which $ 800,000 had already been paid out were.

“The company does not believe there is enough cash available to fully meet all severance payments,” it wrote. “In addition, based on the information available today, the company does not believe that buyers will achieve the sales targets that would result in additional funds being deferred by buyers to meet employee compensation obligations.”

On November 1, bankruptcy judge Cecilia G. Morris oversaw the completion of the Barneys sale to Authentic Brands Group, which set out plans to close the retailer’s seven existing stores, including 660 Madison Avenue. ABG is currently selling with B. Riley until the end of February.

After the liquidation sales in the store ended, ABG announced that it would close the Madison Avenue location for a few weeks to transform the space into a “pop-up retail experience” that included “boutiques, art and cultural installations, and” Exhibitions and entertainment. “(ABG has also partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue, where Barneys will live on the fifth floor of Saks’ newly renovated flagship in New York City and will open shop-in-shops in key Saks markets.)

Want more?

Barneys discontinues online sales following acquisition of Authentic Brands Group

Will Barneys’ Liquidation Sales Affect Competing Retailers This Christmas Season?

Interview: ABG CEO Jamie Salter on the future of Barneys, Union With Saks & More

advertisement