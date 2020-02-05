advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of re-released famous literature with multicultural cover images that have been widely criticized on social media.

“We thank the voices who have expressed concerns about the Diverse Editions project in our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative,” Barnes & Noble said in a statement on Wednesday.

Author Adriana Herrera called the books, scheduled to launch this week, “the classics in black.”

“Diverse Editions”, a joint project between Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, included 12 texts, including “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll, “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley and “The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum . are the same, but on the cover, the main characters are depicted with dark-skinned illustrations of artists of “different ethnicities and origins,” according to Barnes & Noble.

“Diverse Editions” was announced at a time when the publishing industry is already facing a scrutiny of the novel “American Dirt” and its portrayal of Mexican life and culture. “TONE-DEAF Absolute Decision Making”, American-Mexican writer David Bowles, one of the main critics of “American Dirt”, tweeted on “Diverse Editions”.

The decision also comes in February, which is Black History Month, an annual celebration of past and present achievements.

For many online disbelief, the organizers of “Diverse Editions” said they had used artificial intelligence to examine more than 100 older books and determine if the race or ethnicity of a character was specifically indicated. Few would say that Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” or the title characters from “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” are a tribute to the history of black people.

“They could have googled, picked a dozen books from real black authors who were classics and sent them out with cool covers and a big event,” author MIkki Kendall tweeted. “Add to that contemporary black authors to discuss these works and the whole thing is a victory. They did not make it easy or logical. “

In its statement on Wednesday, Barnes & Noble acknowledged that the new covers “were not a substitute for black voices or writers of color, whose work and voices deserve to be heard.”

“The booksellers who championed this initiative were confident that it would help boost engagement with these classic titles,” said the bookstore chain. “This project was inspired by our work with schools and was created in part to raise awareness and discuss during Black History Month, in which Barnes & Noble stores nationwide will continue to highlight a large selection of books to celebrate the history of blacks and the great literature of colored writers. “

