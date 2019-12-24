advertisement

Politicians who record video messages for Australians at Christmas have a long tradition.

We are usually treated with warm wishes and platitudes to hardworking volunteers, members of the military serving abroad, and those in need during the festive season.

And often the backdrop for such shots is a pleasant lounge with a pleasantly lit Christmas tree in the background.

But Barnaby Joyce has never been one to follow the rules.

That is what makes his Christmas Eve video entitled “Merry Christmas” so bizarre and unsurprising.

The former deputy prime minister, who left office after his dismissal and left his wife when his press officer became pregnant and gave birth to his baby, recorded his 48-second greeting on a paddock.

media_camera It’s the season for everything that’s going on here.

“Well, you’re probably wondering what politicians are doing on Christmas Eve. Well, if it’s skinny, feed the cattle, ”Mr. Joyce begins.

It’s a good start, especially for the man who once led the party that speaks for the bush – the Nationals.

But wait. There is more.

“Now you don’t have to convince me that the climate doesn’t change. It changes. Has always been my problem, do you think a new tax will change it again?” Joyce continued.

Cool. Not a traditional Christmas message, but we’ll see what comes next.

“Look, I just don’t want the government in my life anymore, I’m tired of the government in my life.”

Good grief. No message for the drought-stricken farmers or the exhausted volunteer fire departments or something?

It will come for sure.

“Well, the other thing I think we have to acknowledge is that there is a higher authority beyond our understanding,” he continued.

Oh, here we go. A message about the birth of Jesus and the underlying message of the holy feast that is Christmas. Definitely?

media_cameraBarnaby Joyce has recorded a Christmas message for Australia. Apparently.

“And it’s right up there in the sky. If we don’t understand that this has to be respected, we’re just fools. We’re getting nailed.”

Rightio.

Well, that was Barnaby’s Christmas message to Australia. Merry Christmas?

Originally published as Barnaby’s bizarre Christmas message

