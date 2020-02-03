advertisement

media_play

I will support Barnaby: Canavan

Barnaby Joyce has the courage to stand up for the “forgotten” people in rural and regional Australia, said coalition MP MattCanavan.

Mr. Canavan, a Morrison government minister, announced his resignation from the front bank on Monday to support Mr. Joyce’s move to oust Michael McCormack as party leader.

advertisement

The party room meeting on Tuesday was originally supposed to take on the role of deputy chairman, which is vacant due to Senator Bridget McKenzie’s resignation. However, all management positions are now filled.

Mr. Canavan told Sky News that a change of leadership is necessary because people from the bush need a “loud voice” in the cabinet.

“Barnaby is who he is, people understand that he is real,” he said.

He said the Nationals leader must be ready to “fight” everyone to deliver results for the Bush, including their coalition partner, the Liberal Party.

“It’s more about this fight, fighting with everyone to get results … to have the courage to share your beliefs.”

“That’s why I’m going to support Barnaby.”

advertisement