advertisement

Quique Setien confronted the press on Tuesday to talk about Barcelona’s clash with Copa del Rey against UD Ibiza this week.

The new Barcelona boss spoke about the club’s quest for number 9, Ousmane Dembele, the prospect of Lionel Messi playing tomorrow and what he expects from Ibiza.

Here are the best parts:

advertisement

Setien in Barca’s No.9 quest

It’s true that we’re considering it, we’ve talked about it. We still have to bake things a little more. It’s not something that is really bothering me. It worries me more about tomorrow’s game and Valencia. It is a matter to consider with sports management and find the most suitable solution.

Setien is then asked again about signing an attacker

They are internal issues and it’s preferable if you don’t ask me because I’m not going to say anything so we don’t waste time.

Setien if Messi will play tomorrow

I’ll have to see what happens in training. I have an idea in mind but need to see what happens in training. I have to look at the rest of the players and see what starting XI we can put together that is competitive and balanced.

Setien in Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is an exceptional player who unfortunately did not have enough consistency. He will be a very important player for the team, for the club. He will help us a lot.

Setien in tomorrow’s match against Ibiza

The circumstances are those with the weather (Storm Gloria) and the plains. We have to adapt to them is obvious. There are many things we would like to do that we would not be able to do, though we will try. We need to see what the weather is like, whether it’s raining or windy, and then it’s the artificial step. Ibiza is performing well and having a great season. They are on a six-match losing streak and will certainly not make things any easier. We need to focus on the fact that this is going to be a tough game, the conditions are something that will even increase a lot.

Setien in Vidal, leaving Rakitic

As long as they are here. I have them 100% on my plans. The player any player we have is valuable to me. I’m not thinking of any present removal.

Setien at Emerson

Of course Emerson is a player I know well. I am watching his progress and he keeps getting better every day. He had a very good game the next day. When the moment arrives we will appreciate it.

Setien in Copa del Rey

I always place great importance on every competition. I have always liked Copa del Rey as a player and manager. It’s a nice competition and I’ll try to win it. Like I want to win La Liga and Champions League.

Valverde in single leg tie

There is no room for mistakes clearly. If you look at long-term things with the amount of games it has, it’s good to have just one tie. But it also means that games get very tricky. I need to think about this game and the future. Of course there will be players who will play many games during the season who will travel but rest.

advertisement