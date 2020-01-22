advertisement

It is fair to say that things have started well for Quique Setien.

Despite coming mid-season and replacing a coach at Ernesto Valverde who was, at least, praised by older team members, the former Betis man has quickly injected his style.

Joining the rondos and ensuring that his initial time with the squad has passed as close to them as possible, he has seen faster integration than usual.

advertisement

It is clear that the players already trust him and only the next few months will see if his lease was a master stroke or not.

Over 1000 passes against a sturdy Granada squad also saw him win the beach among supporters, even if the victory would be among the least margins.

The green jumps of something special were there for everyone to see, and his promise to have the team play catchy football once, no doubt, was respected in those 90 minutes in a freeze at the Camp Nou.

But now comes the first real test.

Luis Suarez will be out for the most part, if not the entire season, and if the Blaugranes hold a genuine interest in any of the races they have entered, then a valuable replacement is a must.

It has since been rumored that Setien is really looking for another striker now, a number of names have been dropped on the net.

It is said that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang intends to force through a transfer to Barcelona, ​​the promise of very good Champions League football an opportunity to lose.

While his offensive ability is in doubt, and his pace will certainly give Barça something they do not lack without Ousmane Dembele in the country, his age and price remain a point.

Often used to the two advantages at Arsenal, Setien may need to slightly change his lineup in order to accommodate the player in a role that comes naturally to him.

Furthermore, with the Catalans having an eye on Lautaro Martinez over the summer, the Gunners’ front man is not just a short-term solution, so would the club risk the potential of not concluding a deal for Inter?

Lautaro Martinez:

– fast and strong forward with suitable dribbling capabilities

– Excellent control and technique

– Excellent by ball movement and killer instinct

– good in the air despite its height

– versatile / would fit in any system

Aguero & Falcao blend. So good and complete. pic.twitter.com/dNk9JmlNAi

– FootballTalentScout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 17, 2020

To that end, Olivier Giroud makes more sense. Over age, a six-month deal makes sense for the Blaugranes, and his experience, especially alongside Antoine Griezmann in the staunch French national team, make him a genuine candidate.

His holding game is second to none and the chance for some regular games will surely attract the Frenchman, even if it is for the shortest time.

Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno has also been tried, and his style will surely suit Barça.

The physical characteristics and knowledge of Spanish high flying puts him in a good position to consider, but as with Aubameyang, the cost to secure him and the actual length of the contract is likely to be prohibitive.

Setien’s contribution to any deal will be significant as well as the way he gets his new number 9 to go out on his system.

It may be the difference between winning a title or not.

advertisement