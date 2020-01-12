advertisement

He may not be every chef’s cup of tea, but there is little doubt what Arturo Vidal brings to Barca’s current side.

Some players are routinely questioned for their lack of commitment to the cause, for not hitting a gut to chase back, and for seemingly pulling solutions.

Gerard Pique v. Atleti would be such a point case for the latter.

Vidal on the other hand is completely the opposite. A booming dervish of a midfielder, age has not exhausted him, and for all Barca’s tricky passers, a tough dash is sometimes needed to tear down the walls.

Like Paulinho before him, the Chilean enjoys thrusting his leg and ass, but gets just as much pleasure from arriving late in the box and powering home.

Arturo Vidal has had 6 shots on target for Barcelona this season, and all 6 of them have resulted in a goal.

When Vidal shoots, Vidal scores! pic.twitter.com/vVGJZ45VKt

– Barcelona Podcast ️ (@theculetalk) January 8, 2020

His anger at being used repeatedly as a substitute during 2019/20 is therefore somewhat understandable. Not to mention a perceived default of a reward that the player believes he owes.

Both Inter Milan and Manchester United are believed to be waiting in the wings, ready to sign Vidal at a moment’s notice.

Figures in the region of € 12-17m have been circulated in the media, but even if Barca were interested in doing business – they are not – at least € 25m would have to be put on the table for them to reconsider.

Barca are in talks for Matheus Fernandes (Palmeiras) and Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb). If the deal ends, Arturo Vidal could be sold at Inter Milan. The Italian side will make a new offer for the midfielder next week. (@NicoSchira)

– barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 10, 2020

On the way to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, Vidal was apparently approached by the president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who, along with the old favorites, begged the player to stay at least until the end of the season.

With Carles Alena already leaving for Betis, and annoyed by a number of supporters in the process after suggesting he would go to Real Madrid if they offered him regular football, as well as the likely Jean-Clair Todibo be sent packing somewhere on credit, Vidal’s loss would hit the team hard.

Carles Aleñá: “Playing for Real Madrid? Football has many twists. I’ve been a Barça fan all my life. It would be difficult, but they always taught me, never say never. But for me they are a rival team. “(cadena ser via sport) pic.twitter.com/qrBDPbkQuJ

– barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 9, 2020

If Arthur Melo and Frenkie de Jong remain free from injury, Ernesto Valverde may just be able to get around Chile’s absence, but if the scenario remains where one or the other is out, then Barca are in trouble in that area of ​​the field .

Sergio Busquets has never been the fastest of players but is slowing down further, while Ivan Rakitic does not have the dynamics of previous years. Riqui Puig may be given a shot, but at this point that is unlikely to happen either.

For any number of reasons, Vidal has to stay. But Barca’s plea to him may have come too late …

