Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is reported to be ahead of his time in recovering from knee surgery and could return to action by the end of April.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery in January that ruled him out for four months, but “is already running smoothly” and “has undergone a medical review with positive results,” according to Goal.

The report also says Suarez could be fit for the Champions League semifinal at the end of April should Barça make it so far, and also the club’s last four La Liga games.

The confirmation that Suarez was out for four months came as a shock at the time, and it looked like the striker would be out for the rest of the season.

He has recently returned to the club and posted some updates on his progress on social media:

Barcelona are expecting to step up their attack next week by making an urgent signing, following confirmation that Ousmane Dembele is out for six months after the stalled operation.

There have been a host of players linked with a move to Camp Nou in recent weeks with Willian Jose, Angel Rodriguez, Lucas Perez and Loren Moron reportedly targeting Barça strikers.

