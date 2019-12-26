advertisement

Lionel Messi has spoken about his free kicks and explained how he became such a dead ball specialist.

The Barcelona captain has been lethal to parts deployed around the penalty area in recent seasons and says he has worked hard refining his technique.

“Lately I’ve been looking at it, and especially in free kicks, to see if they [goalkeepers] move first, if they make a small move, if not how they react, how they set the wall.

“The real thrill is that I’m studying this a little more. Everything is work and training, I’ve been getting better with training.”

Source | La Liga

Messi also spoke about the amount of records he has broken in his career and estimates that La Liga’s top scorer is what he means the most.

Messi scored the 50th free kick of his career in October in Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.

