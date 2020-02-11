advertisement

Ousmane Dembele has been absent for about six months after hamstring surgery, as confirmed by La Liga Club Barcelona.

The injured Frenchman will miss the rest of the season and is not expected to return to France’s Euro 2020 campaign, which starts in June, in time.

Barca confirmed on February 6 that Dembele should go under the knife in Finland after the winger had a tendon rupture in the proximal Achilles tendon on the right thigh.

After Tuesday’s trial, Barca expects the former Borussia Dortmund talent to fail by August.

Dembele suffered a nightmare from injuries in Barca. Since arriving at Camp Nou for 105 million euros in August 2017, he has had some serious problems.

During this term, he was limited to only nine games in all competitions, most recently on November 27 against the former club Dortmund.

Barca is expected to be granted a special exemption for signing a replacement for Dembele, although the terms restrict this to a free agent or a local player.

The injury will certainly also affect France’s preparations for Euro 2020. Since his debut in 2016, Dembele has been a regular player of the world champion, but is unlikely to play a role in the European Championship.

