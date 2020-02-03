advertisement

One night when Barça, and especially Ansu Fati, had to celebrate a job well done, there is a nagging feeling that if the match had lasted a few minutes longer, Levante would have gotten a point out of it.

Although not to their best advantage, Barça’s offensive play was acceptable, but for the hard work they would earn more than they did.

However, the visitors had seven reasonably good chances in the second half, with Barca owed once again to Marc-Andre ter Stegen for keeping them in the game.

Ruben Rochina’s comfort was no more than Levante deserved, the home defense at the age of sixty-seven as he let fly from afar.

A good win but there are many problems to be solved by Setien. It was not a good performance. Barça were not dominating and set the pace at half-time. Defense is a major issue. We wish we had bought de Ligt last summer

– Jehanzaib Zafar (@ Jehanzaib1995) February 2, 2020

Indeed, for much of the second half, and for some of the first, Barça again lacked defense. While they were against Leganes in the cup.

With Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba having to be pushed forward to help orchestrate patterns that Quique Setien wants to see in turn, she left Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet exposed.

Together with Samuel Umtiti, all three incorrect centers have no rhythm and look like they are spending half their time when they have to return.

Pique’s booking now sees him out of next weekend’s match against Betis, potentially meaning Sergio Busquets will have to be deputed as an emergency center, though there is a possibility of using Barca B’s Ronald Araujo if required.

Pique reserved. Will miss the trip to Real Betis next weekend.

– Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) February 2, 2020

Levante, despite their position in the middle of the table, is not far from a weak side, but the concern for Quique Setien should be the ease with which they carved open four times and again in the second half. All it takes is one striker to get them on their heels, and the defense is blazing.

All the more so it pains me to admit, at this point, Real Madrid has a far superior line. Stiff, commanding … Los Blancos’ defense is all that Barça is not at the moment, and we’re hanging on their coat tails by the skin of our teeth.

Barça still has a lot of work to do. The defense is so weak, always carved open at every opportunity

– Smoke and Mirrors (@AlimiHenry) February 2, 2020

Perhaps the young man at the top should look to do things a little differently in the central midfield in order to provide more protection to the quarterbacks while ensuring that there is enough protection when Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba go out of the way.

Almost is almost a look of Setien’s already creeping Betis. Very good to see going forward, but porous at the back.

With so few options available to correct things, it’s hard to see where the changes can come from – and that’s a concern.

