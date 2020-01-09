advertisement

Carles Alena has been talking about his future after signing a loan transfer to Real Betis and made a rather startling comment when the subject returned to play for Real Madrid.

The midfielder, who joined Barcelona in 2007 at the age of seven and has progressed through youth in the first team squad, refused to rule out the game for Los Blancos.

“Football in the end goes a long way, you never know, it’s clear they are the rival team,” he said.

“I have been at Barça all my life, it would have cost, but they have always taught me never to say that because football goes so many times, but it is clear that they are rival teams.

Source | Cadena SER’s El Larguero

Alena also talked about how Ernesto Valverde offered no explanation for his lack of playing time this season after starting him in the season opener against Athletic Bilbao and then knocking him down, but insisted he maintain a good relationship. with the boss of Barça.

