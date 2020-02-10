advertisement

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery thinks Barcelona would not have managed to pull off their famous Champions League remontada if VAR had existed at that time.

PSG won 4-0 in the first leg, but were beaten 6-1 at Camp Nou in the final 16 in 2017 as they saw Barcelona advance 6-5 overall and advance to the quarter-finals.

However Emery still thinks his team was doing very well and that the referee’s mistakes were blamed for hitting his team.

“I won Ligue 1, and four country cups, as well as two Trophy des Champions titles.

“Our final target was the Champions League, and in the first year (2016-17), against Barcelona in the round of 16, we produced a very impressive performance in the first leg.

“In the second game, we were eliminated because VAR still didn’t exist. We were clearly eliminated from the judgments. “

Source | France Football

All of which gives us a pretty good excuse to look at the highlights from the match again.

Thanks Unai Emery!

