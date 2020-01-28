advertisement

Barcelona’s attempts to sign Rodrigo from Valencia took a surprising new turn on Tuesday with a report claiming the club could use Sporting’s Bruno Fernandes in the deal.

Super Deporte brought us the most startling January window rumors, but reporting a complicated transfer only got a much more complicated situation and could be turned into a “three-way operation”.

Basically, Valencia have already decided that they want Nelson Semedo as part of the Rodrigo deal and also a type of Sporting Fernandes lover midfielder who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, the report estimates that Barcelona were already negotiating for Fernandes because they wanted him for next season, but he could now be part of Rodrigo’s deal.

The plan would be for Fernandes to transfer to Valencia on loan for the rest of the season, with Nelson Semedo also to go, and he would then return to Barcelona over the summer.

Barcelona would finally be able to land Rodrigo.

Valenci’s striker looks close to an action. He was absent from training on Tuesday morning and is believed to be in Barcelona getting his knee checked by Dr Ramon Cugat.

