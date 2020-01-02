advertisement

Barcelona return to action in La Liga on Saturday against Espanyol and have always had the advantage of their home rivals, though Periquitos have secured fierce competition in their previous matches. The 2017/18 Copa del Rey saw Espanyol defeat Barca in their first leg of the quarter-finals, while Espanyol’s La Liga home fixture this season resulted in a 1-1 draw. In recent times, however, Espanyol have struggled to pull off their usual form, sitting at just 10 points at the foot of the league table. Will Blaugrana’s visit to RCDE Stadium end in three easy points, or is there more to this clash than meets the eye?

Let’s take a look at how the Catalan nationals have acted since late. Espanyol’s last five outings ended in three losses and two draws, with the side struggling to maintain goals during that time. Espanyol conceded 11 massive goals during those five games, averaging 2.2 goals conceded in 90 minutes. That poor defensive record has been evident throughout the season, with the Blanquiazules conceding 34 goals in 18 games.

Photograph by Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

On the offensive front, Espanyol scored a little better, though they have been far from outstanding. Five goals in five games may seem consistent, but few have proven useful given the equalizing goals conceded at the other end of the field.

Espanyol have managed just two wins this season – a 1-0 win by Levante and a 2-1 win at Eibar. While they may be home during their clash with the Blaugranes, it has become clear that they do not possess much of an advantage on the ground.

Photographs by David Aliaga / MB Media / Getty Images

On the other hand, let’s take a look at how the Blaugranes have struggled against Espanyol’s stature opposition this season. While Barca may have had a tough start this season, with losses to Athletic Bilbao and Granada, they have built the momentum needed to reach the summit of La Liga.

The Blaugranes lost for the last time on November 2 in what was a shocking 3-1 defeat to Levant, and have since returned to top form. Their recent 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad can be understood given Sociedad’s excellent form this season (they are currently No. 5) while a draw against rivals Real Madrid has nothing to be ashamed of. In addition to these results, Barça have outperformed opponents this season.

Photo by David S. Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images

The only way Espanyol could potentially upset Barca is if new manager Abelardo Fernandez has a trick or two up his sleeve. Espanyol’s third manager this season, Abelardo has previously coached Sporting de Gijón and Deportivo Alavés.

He did a great job securing 11th place with Alavés last season, beating Real Madrid and Valencia’s likes in the process. Still, this does not prove that he has the ability to deliver an upset to Barca with a troublesome Espanyol squad.

While football is often an unpredictable game, Barça should have little trouble disposing of their domestic rivals given their superior form as of late. Less than anything less than three points will be considered a disappointment for Blaugrana’s faithful.

