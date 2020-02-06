advertisement

Barcelona have reportedly decided not to fire Eric Abidal following this week’s events that saw him criticized by club captain Lionel Messi after giving an interview to Sport.

Abidal came under fire after saying “many players were not happy [with Valverde] nor did they work hard” which provoked an angry response from Messi on social media.

The dispute saw President Josep Maria Bartomeu set up a meeting with Abidal on Wednesday to discuss the events and the decision was reportedly taken to kidnap the 40-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo reports a two-hour meeting, which included CEO Oscar Grau, ended with Bartomeu deciding not to part ways with Abidal. The two men are expected to travel to Bilbao for last night’s Copa del Rey match.

There is a bit more detail in Sport, as they also report that Bartomeu spoke with Messi on the phone before meeting with Abidal to talk. Meanwhile, ESPN is reporting that Messi told Bartomeu he is happy at the club and wants to “turn the page”,

It was a tough week for the club with Messi and Abidal hogging the front pages and Ousmane Dembele suffered another serious injury, but it looks like the club are keen to move on and put the incident behind them.

