It’s the last week of the January transfer window which means rumors are coming thick and fast, and the latest update suggests Barca may be ready to include a player in a deal to relegate Rodrigo from Valencia.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona and Valencia are trying to agree on a fee for Rodrigo. Los Che apparently want € 50m which is too steep for Barça, though they would be willing to include either Moussa Wague or Abel Ruiz in a deal.

Wague is behind Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto in the Camp Nou standings and may tempt Valencia to lack his right-back.

The 21-year-old already has a loan offer from the French side Nice but would prefer to stay in La Liga. Valencia are without Cristiano Piccini due to injury, were not impressed by Thierry Correia and were forced to use midfielder Daniel Wass on defense.

Ruiz is reportedly another option and has already been linked with a departure in January in order to secure a regular first-team game time. Barca’s Valencia calculator could also go for Ruiz as they will need a striker if Rodrigo goes.

