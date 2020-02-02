advertisement

Barcelona have won their last 14 home games against Levante. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Leganes vs Real Sociedad

Estadio Municipal de Barteque, Leganes

Sunday 02-02-2020 @ 14h

Leganes have scored in seven of their last eight home matches, but have conceded at least twice five times. Real Sociedad’s last five La Liga games have all produced more than 2.5 goals. Sociedad have scored in six of their last eight road games, but have scored three goals in all but one away game. After last weekend’s 0-0 deadlock against Atletico Madrid, Leganes have lost only one of their last six La Liga matches (W2, D3 and L1).

advertisement

Championship positions and a 0-3 home game against Getafe on match day 19 indicated that Leganes had little chance against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano last weekend, but Javier Aguirre’s team produced the one of his best campaign performances to achieve a highly credible 0-0. draw. It is fair to say that Atleti was quite inept in this competition, but there were more than enough Los Pepineros to suggest that they were far from a lost cause this season.

A tinkered starting eleven could not support this effort mid-week while Laga was rolled 5-0 by Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final at Camp Nou. But a cup outing may well be a blessing in disguise for Aguirre’s men, who can now focus fully on preserving their status in La Liga.

And apart from this aforementioned dismemberment at the hands of Getafe, Lega has been in its best form of the season so far, with just one loss now suffered in six games. They will take a lot of confidence in recent results in this Sunday’s shock against Real Sociedad, and they will be more encouraged by the 1-1 draw they won at Reale Arena in the November reverse match.

Real Sociedad’s top four aspirations took a real hit earlier in January after losing streak to Villarreal (1-2) and Real Betis (3-0), but Txuri-urdinak took advantage of a decent opportunity to get back on track at home in Mallorca last weekend. Anything but a victory for Imanol Alguacil’s team at Reale Arena would have been considered a disaster, given that Mallorca went to San Sebastian with just one point on the board from nine away games this trimester; but Sociedad kept its cool after a difficult first half to get the job done.

Goals from Isak, Barrenetxea and Portu in the second period sealed what turned out to be a comfortable 3-0 success for Txuri-urdinak at the end of the 90 minutes. The result keeps Sociedad sixth in the standings and just two points from the Champions League qualification places.

On paper, this Sunday’s meeting provides Sociedad with an excellent opportunity to continue and give new impetus after their 3-1 midweek victory over Osasuna in Copa Del Rey. But their inconsistent league shape over the past two months means they’re not shoes in Butarque, against an outfit from Leganes that is gradually starting to change fortune.

Eibar vs Real Betis

Estadio Municipal de Ipurua, Eibar

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 4 p.m.

Eibar has kept four clean sheets in his last five La Liga games, including shutouts in consecutive wins against Granada (3-0) and Atletico Madrid (2-0). All but one of the last six La Liga games have produced less than 2.5 goals. Four of Real Betis’ last six games outside of La Liga have also generated less than 2.5 goals. The 1-1 draw between the two teams at Benito Villamarin in October was the fourth straight La Liga match between the teams to produce less than 2.5 goals.

Eibar was quickly drawn to relegation as Christmas approached, but Los Armeros now appears to have resolved the defensive issues that have plagued them for most of the campaign so far.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men have scored 28 goals in their first 16 league games, but have now conceded only once in their last five league games after the weekend’s 0-0 draw last at Celta Vigo, who marked their fourth white sheet in this round.

It is not surprising that Eibar’s apparent defensive transformation led to better results, and Los Armeros have scored eight points in their last five outings, including consecutive wins against Granada (3-0) and the ‘Atletico Madrid (2-0).

On the Mendilibar side, face this Sunday 15th in the classification and six relatively comfortable points from the last three. They hope to extend the spread against a Betis team which has won only one of their ten away games in La Liga this quarter.

True Betis have indeed struggled throughout the season while traveling, but last weekend’s match at Getafe was definitely a match they didn’t deserve to lose.

Los Verdiblancos were by far the best team in the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and looked like a powerful force to move forward, but they were canceled late in the day via the penalty spot after a controversial decision by handball was made after a VAR exam.

In terms of attractive football, confidence and pace, the Betis picked up where they left off on matchday 19 by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 at Benito Villamarin, but their inability to put their chances aside during from their travels really hurts them.

The Betis have now scored just nine goals in their ten away matches against 20 goals scored in 11 at home, and this statistic does not bode well for them here, given the defensive solidity of the ‘Eibar in recent weeks.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe

Estadio San Mames, Bilbao

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 6 p.m.

Athletic Bilbao has amassed 21 points in ten home games in La Liga this season (W6, D3 and L1). Their 0-1 loss against Valencia at San Mames on matchday 7 is Bilbao’s only loss in their last 24 home games in La Liga (W14, D9 and L1). Bilbao have lost only one of their last 15 games in all competitions. Los Leones are undefeated in their last five home matches against Getafe (W3, D2).

Having obtained decent draws against the leaders of Real Madrid (0-0) and 3rd place Seville (1-1) on each side of the Christmas break, the Athletic Club seemed ready to intensify its pursuit of European football during the remainder of January, with a six net in the confrontation against the last three sides Celta Vigo and Espanyol.

But it was a very frustrating fortnight for Los Leones, who were tied 1-1 by the two struggling teams. The last five La Liga matches have now ended, with problems before the goal resurfacing. They’ve only scored three times in their last 450 minutes of top flight, having scored two goals in each of their last four La Liga matches.

Bilbao enters 9th in the standings this weekend, but is only five points behind Getafe, who currently occupies 4th place. So a victory for Garitano’s team here will keep them firmly in the running for qualification for the Champions League, and their overall record at San Mames this quarter (W6, D3 and L1) gives them an obvious chance – provided that they can improve their effectiveness in front of goal against a Getafe outfit that rarely concedes too many opportunities.

It seemed entirely possible that Getafe could come out of the top four after consecutive defeats against Villarreal (1-0) and Real Madrid (0-3), but Pepe Bordalas’ team reacted extremely well to these setbacks during of the previous couple. weeks.

A resounding 0-3 success at Leganes was followed by a 1-0 home victory against Real Betis last weekend, a result that propelled Getafe to the top four after Atletico Madrid failed beat Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano.

However, this Sunday’s shock at San Mames kicks off a brutal series of matches for the people of Madrid, who will also face Valencia, Barcelona and Seville in the coming weeks. Add Getafe’s formidable equality to the Europa League in the last 32 games against Ajax, and it’s easy to see how the men of Bordalas could derail in their quest to improve on the superb fifth place last season.

Getafe makes it to San Mames with three wins on the board in their last five away league games; however, all of these victories were won against teams from the last six. Sunday’s game clearly represents a much more difficult test based on Bilbao’s good home record, and San Mames has hardly been a happy hunting ground for Getafe in recent seasons, with only two draws picked up in their five last visits.

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves

Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 8:30 p.m.

After last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Granada, Seville is third on the table before this weekend’s game, 15 points ahead of Alaves, 14th. Alaves have lost seven of their ten La Liga away games this season, conceding twice or more in all of those losses. Seville has accumulated 17 points in its last eight Liga outings to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan (W5, D2 and L1).

After an indifferent fate that only brought home a win in five La Liga matches, Seville got back on track with some ease last weekend, as goals from Luuk De Jong and Nolito in the first half concluded a 2-0 success against Granada.

Three points were essential for Los Palanganas against a team that had lost its last six high-flying matches on the road, and the result moved the men of Julen Lopetegui to 3rd place. While Seville’s incoherent form in December and January practically capitalized on its title aspirations, it at least maintained a solid position in the top four, with no teams in the chasing pack capable of maintaining a winning race.

Seville have a good chance of ensuring a return to Champions League football this quarter, and their qualifications should only get stronger here on match day 22 against an Alavesi team they have beaten in their last three games between the Andalusian teams.

Alaves was impressive on match day 20 as he ousted Levante 0-1 at Ciutat de Valencia to record his second away win of the season, but Asier Garitano’s men were unable to follow up at home against Villarreal last weekend.

Babazorros looked to have saved a point after Joselu canceled Carlos Bacca’s early strike with only ten minutes left, but El Submarino Amarillo stole three points from Mendizorroza thanks to Fernando Nino’s 89th-minute goal.

The result keeps Alaves 14th on the table and their campaign should end without much change, as they do just enough all season to stay away from the relegation fight.

The advantage of six points they have over the last three may well reduce this weekend depending on how the other results are going, but Alaves will feel they can take points from their matches against Eibar and Mallorca in the next two weeks, if they were to leave Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan empty-handed again.

Villarreal vs Osasuna

Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 8:30 p.m.

Villarreal have won four of their last five La Liga games and eight of their last nine games in all competitions. El Submarino Amarillo has a solid home record this quarter, with four wins, four draws and just two losses from his ten La Ceramica games. Osasuna has won only one of its last nine road games (W1, D5 and L3).

Excluding a 1-2 home defeat against Espanyol on matchday 20, it was a fantastic few weeks for Villarreal de Javier Calleja, who advanced to 8th place and five points behind the League champions after four out of five wins.

El Submarino Amarillo left late to claim the three points in a 1-2 win over Alaves at Mendizorroza last weekend, but Fernando Nino’s goal two minutes from time proved enough for Villarreal to rebound directly of his backhand against Periquitos.

With meetings against Valladolid and Levante coming, Villarreal has a real chance to get seriously involved in the race for the first four over the next month, and they will be confident here that they can avenge their October 2-1 defeat against Osasuna in El Sadar.

The success of Copa Del Rey 0-2 against Valladolid on Wednesday made eight of nine victories in all competitions for the Calleja team, and it is not surprising that they are ranked among the favorites for this Sunday’s clash given the poor track record of Osasuna on the road.

Osasuna have won only one of their last nine La Liga games during their travels, and the success was modest on matchday 15 against a team from Espanyol who did not win at RCDE Stadium this season.

Los Rojillos did not win a six-game La Liga game before last weekend’s shock against Levante at El Sadar, but managed to stop the rot at the end of the day thanks to goals from Ruben Garcia and Inigo Perez in the last ten minutes.

The victory lifted Jagoba Arrasate’s loads to the top half of the table, and they’re only three points behind Villarreal before Sunday’s game. But we expect a bigger gap between the teams on the field here on match day 22, with the host on an upward curve and the visitors struggling to produce their best football outside Pamplona.

Barcelona vs Levante

Estadio Camp Nou, Barcelona

Sunday 02-02-2020 @ 23h

Barcelona have won their last 14 meetings against Levante at Camp Nou. The Catalan giants hold an almost flawless home record in La Liga this quarter, winning nine and making one of their ten outings at Camp Nou. Levante has lost its last three La Liga games and four of its last five league games on the road.

Barcelona are not used to being out of pole position in La Liga, but they are now chasing their rivals El Clasico, Real Madrid, after a 2-0 defeat at Valencia last weekend. While a lot of credit must go to Los Che who fully deserved the victory at Mestalla, it was an extremely colorful performance by the champions, who clearly adapt to life under the new boss Quique Setien.

Barça responded intentionally against Leganes in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday, as a brace from Lionel Messi completed a 5-0 success against Los Pepineros, but they must make a similar effort in La Liga this Sunday to avoid another mistake . .

The hosts have lost just four games in the past two La Liga campaigns, but have already suffered the same number of losses this quarter, including a 3-1 loss to Sunday’s opponents, Levante, in November.

However, a different result is expected here, with Barça posting a record nine wins and a draw in ten league games at Camp Nou this quarter, while Levante has lost eight of its 11 away games, including four of its five. last.

Levante’s last disappointment on the road came on match day 22, when Granotas succumbed 2-0 to an Osasuna side that had failed to win in six La Liga matches.

These are now three losses on the spin for Paco Lopez’s charges, and they have fallen to 13th place in the La Liga standings. The Granotas are eight points behind the last three and shouldn’t cause too many relegation concerns due to their generally decent form at Ciutat de Valencia, but their abysmal form outside is likely to hamper any further progress this season.

As is the case with many La Liga teams, this Sunday’s clashes are Granotas’s most difficult game in the campaign, and they have suffered only misery at Camp Nou over the years, with 14 losses suffered during their last 14 visits.

comments

advertisement