FC Barcelona (2, 43 points) vs Levante UD (13th, 26th) *

* Points and Positions at the time of writing on Saturday

Competition / Round: 2019-20 La Liga, 22 Matches

Results and doubts in Barcelona: Luis Suárez, Neto, Ousmane Dembélé (outside), Arturo Vidal (doubt)

Levante Outs & Doubts: Rober Pier, Iván López (outside), Nemanja Radoja, Oier Olazábal, Enis Bardhi (doubt)

Date / Time: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 9:00 CET / WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8:00 GMT (UK), 03:00 ET, 12:00 PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

hangout: Camp Nou, Barcelona, ​​Catalonia, Spain

How to Watch on TV |: beIN SPORTS (USA & Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport 7 (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), Not Available (India), others

How to flow: FuboTV (USA), bein SPORTS CONNECT (USA & Canada), Premier Player (UK), Movistar + (India), Facebook Live (India), others

After a strong Copa del Rey win over Leganés to reach the quarter-finals of the Spanish Cup, Barcelona have returned to action in La Liga with what promises to be a tough game against Levant at the Largest Stadium on Earth. The winter transfer window is closed and Barça have not done any big business, and with new players leaving the team it is smaller but full of big names and good opportunities for Quique Setién.

The challenge now is to make this team as solid and creative as possible before the 16th Round of the Champions League against Napoli, which is fast approaching but at the same time Blaugrana must keep pace with a Real team. The rapidly improving Madrid won the Derby Madrid against Atlético and looked really strong now.

This doesn’t need to be a lost season. This team is very talented and the new coach is good enough to make them favorites for everything, so every game from now on should be a big step forward. Levante is a very nice test, and a solid win will give the team and fans some good reasons for optimism.

POSSIBLE LINKS

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fate

Levante (3-4-1-2): Aitor; Cabaco, Postigo, Egg; Miramón, Radoja, Campaña, Toño; ROCHINA; Morales, Martí

FORECAST

Levante always makes it difficult and tricky, but Barça will make it two consecutive wins to finish the week: 3-0 for the good guys.

