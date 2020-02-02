advertisement

Barcelona will finish the weekend three points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid thanks to a 2-1 victory over Levante at the Largest Stadium on Earth. Blaugrana had the ball again, but showed more offensive goals than the first few games under Quique Setién, and youngster Ansu Fati scored two crucial goals to score the victory and give Barça three big points.

THE FIRST HALF

It took a while for Barça to get into the swing early on as Levante looked solid and well organized with their low block, but after 15 minutes Blaugrana started finding space and returned all their possession to quite a chance, with it three forward. moving and looking at each other and many shots fired at goal.

It was difficult for Lionel Messi to find space near the box to create chances for himself, so he decided to provide assists: his first was a master through the ball from the halfway line to find Ansu Fate, and the young man knocked the ball past the defender before scoring a really nice opener. Just a minute later Messi got another assist, and Ansu Fati was again at the bottom of the waiting before using his left foot to score the second goal.

Levante started pressing high up the field to try and steal the ball near Barca’s goal as they demanded the answer before the half, but Barça continued to pass the ball well and two great chances with Semedo and Griezmann, but no one could find the part the back of the net.

In the first half, the hosts had all the ball and were playing well, and it felt like the score would improve in the final period as well.

SECOND HALF

Barça started the second half creating some good chances, but also sluggish possession, which gave Levante at least two very dangerous opportunities at the counter that called Ter Stegen into great action. Quique Setién tried to fix the issue by bringing Sergi Roberto instead of weak Antoine Griezmann as a wide midfielder to hold the ball better and for longer periods, and things stabilized as we entered the final 20 minutes.

The rest of the game was about two things for Barca: helping Ansu Fati complete his hat-trick, and helping Messi get into the scoring. The captain just couldn’t find a way to get a shot away without one or two opposition troops diving forward, while Ansu seemed a little anxious to score his third goal and wasted some good moments in the box.

Barça were happy with the win and simply ran the clock with more passes, but there was still time for Levante to score a goal through Rochina, however it was too late and the final whistle came to end a strong victory for the champions. This is still far from ideal and the defense is still bad no matter who the coach is, but it’s a good win. Special mention to Nélson Semedo, who was AWESOME tonight.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong (Arthur 79 ‘), Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Griezmann (Roberto 71 ‘), Ansu Fati (Puig 86’)

Goals: Ansu Fate (30 ‘, 31’)

Levante: Aitor; Miramón, Postigo, Egg, Toño; Rochina, Melero (Hernani 59 ‘), Vukcevic (White 79’), Campaña; Morales (Mayor 59 ‘), Martí

Target: Rochina (90 ‘+ 2)

