lineups

FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu.

bench: Net, Semedo, Lenglet, Junior, Riqui Puig, Arthur, Carles Pérez.

Granada: TBC

Welcome to Camp Nou and Quique Setien’s first match as manager of Barcelona! The champions were knocked out by Real Madrid yesterday but could regain first place with a win over Granada. There is much optimism when Ernesto Valverde departs, Setien and Riqui Puig in the squad. LET Blog Live!

INFO MEASUREMENT

Competition / Round: 2019-20 La Liga, Matchday 20

Date / Time: Sunday, January 19, 2019, 9am CET / WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 08:00 GMT (UK), ET 3:00, 12:00 PST (USA), 1:30 am (Mon) IST (India)

hangout: Camp Nou, Barcelona, ​​Catalonia, Spain

HOW T WARNING, STREAM LA LIGA

Live Stream / TV Info: BEIN SPORTS (US, Canada, Spain), Premier Sports (UK), others

Match theme rules

We don’t have many rules here, but there are some things to keep in mind when joining our match themes:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, beware of the oath. It is simply unnecessary. also, do not discuss illegal transmission links. Those who do so will be warned and those who post links will be banned immediately. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we do not need to offend each other.

Enjoy the game! Forever and forever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARCA!

