Barcelona lost 3-2 to Atletico Madrid on Thursday in a dramatic, entertaining game in the Spanish Super Cup that means Diego Simeone’s side secure a place in Sunday’s final against Real Madrid. Barca came from behind to lead 2-1 and should have had more, but found Jan Oblak in inspired form, allowing Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa to grab the victory.

THE FIRST HALF

Not much happened in the first half although Barca were the better team. Arturo Vidal struck with a long shot, Oblak made a good save from Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique was sent off after Renan Lodi was sent off.

The best chance of the first half came to Antoine Griezmann just before the break. Luis Suarez played the Frenchman with only Oblak to defeat, but the former Atletico man saw his attempt blocked by the keeper.

Otherwise, the first part was most notable for Ernesto Valverde being rounded up by supporters at King City King Stadium every time his face lit up on large screens around the ground.

SECOND HALF

The header entered the half and propelled Atletico forward immediately after the kick. Correa slipped midfield behind Sergi Roberto, and he calmly crossed the Net.

Atletico’s lead did not last long after Messi equalized five minutes later. The Barcelona captain fought past Stefan Savic and Koke at the edge of the box and then threw a low Oblak shot.

Messi thought he had put Barca on the clock after he controlled the ball nicely and bent it in front of Oblak, only to see it moved by VAR for handball.

However Barca continued to attack and score again when Griezmann returned home after Oblak had blocked a Suarez header.

VAR then fired another Barcelona goal after a smart penalty kick. Messi fired the ball to Arturo Vidal to move and extended it to Gerard Pique. The defender scored at home from long range but was allowed to leave Vidal.

Atletico equalized from the penalty spot after Neto toppled Correa. Morata sent Neto the wrong way to make it 2-2 with nine minutes remaining. Diego Simeone’s side then demanded another kick for a handball from Gerard Pique but VAR said no.

It wasn’t really important because Barca’s defense had gone to pieces and was accepted again when Correa slammed into him and shot at Neto. The goalkeeper got two hands to the gate, but he got out and hit the gate, despite Ivan Rakitic’s efforts to remove it.

Barcelona: Neto; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets (Rakitic), De Jong (Ansu), Vidal; Messi, Suárez, Griezmann.

Panel: Inaki Pena, Semedo, Lenglet, Rakitic, Junior Firpo, Carles Perez, Ansu Fati

Goals: Messi (51 ‘), Griezmann (62’)

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Savic, Renan Lodi (Vitolo); Correa, Thomas, Herrera (Coke) (Llorente), Saul; Joao Felix, Morata.

Goals: Koke (46 ‘), Morata (81’), Correa (86 ‘)

