advertisement

Barcelona leads the Deloitte Money League for the first time after being the only club to exceed the sales limit of 800 million euros.

The Club Camp Nou achieved sales of 840.8 million euros in the 2018/19 season and thus prevailed against the bitter rival Real Madrid at the top of Deloitte. Barca ended the season slightly ahead of Madrid. Los Blancos raised € 757.3 million over the course of the season, which was enough to take second place ahead of Manchester United.

Great financial power

advertisement

The Red Devils have under-challenged in recent seasons, but are still an important financial power with sales of EUR 711.5 million.

United is one of eight Premier League clubs in the top 20, with Manchester City (fifth), Liverpool (seventh), Tottenham (eighth), Chelsea (ninth), Arsenal (11th), West Ham (18th) and Everton (19). to join.

CLOCK | Guardiola: I’m sorry for Valverde in Barca

However, United could slip next year due to a lack of Champions League measures this season. Bayern Munich (EUR 660.1 million) and Paris Saint-Germain (EUR 635.9 million) are the biggest threats to make it into the top three.

Deloitte is also aware that United could lose its status as the top-selling club in the Premier League for the first time next year, with City and Liverpool on the rise.

Napoli and Lyon are the only newcomers to the top 20.

advertisement