advertisement

Barcelona’s ex-manager attended training on Monday morning, if only because he wasn’t the ex-manager. Besides, someone had to act somewhere with a little dignity. And what if it didn’t happen? He was certainly not going to make the decision for her, so Ernesto Valverde didn’t go to San Joan Despí long after 8:00 am. At the age of eleven he was on the training ground as usual and the players gathered in a circle around him. That was one way to say, “Goodbye. , , probably. “When he drove out again, he knew it was probably the last time. But not because they actually told him.

On Thursday evening, Valverde’s team collapsed again. While they played better than before this season, he was booed every time he appeared on the screen – 1: 2. Nine minutes before the end, Barcelona lost 2: 3 to Atlético Madrid of Rome and Anfield in the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah , this recurring nightmare. Three times was too much. There were already two, but to almost every surprise the club did not act in the summer, but kept its coach. You acted now, just not very well. “A little ugly,” said Andrés Iniesta. “Uncomfortable,” he called it.

advertisement

Valverde has a contract until the end of the season with an option for another year that nobody expected to activate. Barcelona is at the top of the league, where they ended the last two seasons, but as Pep Guardiola put it: “It’s a special place where winning the league is not enough.” Logically: No one suggested continuing beyond this season. Regardless of who they blamed, most thought he shouldn’t have come this season: Anfield was the end. After surviving until now, supported by his players and useful for his president, the logic said that he would get to that point.

Maybe he could still – and yes, at this point these pages are waiting too. But how after this pantomime played in public? An operetta, El Mundo called it.

Saudi Arabia had stung. There was an urge to do something and be seen to wait no longer. July was far away and it hurt now. There was also regret that they hadn’t acted earlier. The timing limited their room for maneuver, but there was at least 10 days until the next game. What happened next was public and public: Barcelona’s CEO Óscar Grau and sports director Eric Abidal met Xavi Hernández in Qatar. They were in a hurry and soon needed an answer. To his surprise, they immediately offered him the job that they knew he wanted in the future. to her surprise he said no.

Given Víctor Font, who will vote in the presidential election in two years, Xavi doesn’t quite trust these directors. The timing was not right, he felt. Ronald Koeman, whose job it was to make himself available after the euro, a deadline that was deemed accomplished, did the same when they returned to him with a new chronology. And so it continues. Still, no one had said anything to Valverde, but he had read everything about it.

Things could never be the same again, even if they tried to turn back, regardless of what happened, to pretend nothing had happened and to use the old trick of blaming the press. This couldn’t be normalized now, however much Valverde out there continued as normal. How much this character was central to his success in Barcelona – if you can call it that. And despite all complaints and criticism, it can.

The summer he arrived, Neymar, the succession plan, went in pieces. “For the first time in nine years, I feel inferior to Madrid,” admitted Gerard Piqué. The best players got older and this team had left, although some of its members remained, in some cases diminished. Some have been spoiled from above, although Valverde of the same has also been accused: dressing room support is a virtue that can easily be turned into a vice. For all of this, Barcelona won two league titles, miles ahead. They lost a historically invincible season because a friendly game imposed by the board took precedence over their penultimate game.

But when he was perfect in a crisis, creation was different, especially when his authority and scope for action were restricted. There were things he could change and things he couldn’t and didn’t do. In a club with an identity that doesn’t seem to be convinced that it can be implemented from above, with this famous “entourage”, the results are not enough. Not if you have Messi, whose past years can feel wasted at times. Expectations may have been exaggerated, but excellence escaped them. The results they really wanted weren’t enough either. And Rome and Liverpool happened. Now did this. It was absurd for a defeat to start on Thursday, but after that, it wasn’t easy to stop.

When Valverde was training on Monday, the contestants circled, some of which were apparently accidentally thrown into the air. You name it, someone else called it. This went on and on, information and rumors intertwined. Some of it sounded absurd, but then. , , no Xavi, no Koeman etc. to Massimiliano Allegri, Roberto Martínez and Quique Setién. Gabriel Milito, Thierry Henry and Marcelo Gallardo. Mauricio Pochettino, who said he would rather work on a farm than manage Barcelona. Francisco Javier García Pimineta, the B team manager. At least now. And then we’ll see.

Josep Maria Bartomeus’ car arrived. Valverde’s agent has arrived. After the training, the president and the coach met – still -. There was no news, not immediately. Maybe Bartomeu had expected Valverde to resign. He would act hurt, humiliated, exposed. Basically, he would go and tell them where to go. Maybe Bartomeu hoped that; it would have made it easier. But he did not do it. Valverde remained Valverde. A board meeting followed and the cars were also chased, endless photos of men behind the wheel and the feeling that nobody was there. The meeting started at three o’clock, but without notice when it would end, when one of them.

It was Monday afternoon, Barcelona’s ex-manager was still her manager, and everyone was waiting for the last line in the chronicle of an announced death. – Guardian

advertisement