Barcelona were reportedly planning to return Andres Iniesta back to Camp Nou on loan in the January transfer window.

According to Sport, the club was in touch with midfield legend to talk about a possible comeback, but his club Vissel Kobe was not particularly interested in the idea.

Apparently the thought behind this was that Iniesta would help Barca return to their familiar style of play amid criticism of the team’s performances.

The report also shows Quique Setien being asked which legend he would like the club to bring back in an interview with Barca TV after arriving at the club and said: “Iniesta, though he has not retired .. maybe we can still bring he came back! ”Did he know?

Iniesta undoubtedly stayed where he was and enjoyed more silverware over the weekend, helping Vissel Kobe defeat Yokohama F Marinos in the Japanese Super Cup in a shootout that featured nine missed penalties.

