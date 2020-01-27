advertisement

Barcelona are set to announce a major signing this week, but it will not be Lautaro Martinez or Rodrigo, according to Cat Radio.

There are only five days left in the transfer market which foresees having the good people on Cat Radio (who are usually quite reliable) all excited and those who think Barça will bring someone.

The only thing is that they are not sure who they will be, though it is widely expected that Barça will sign a striker after needing cover for injured Luis Suarez.

Cat Radio are certain it is not Martinez or Rodrigo despite rumors suggesting Valencia is the club’s main target.

There is a long list of strikers who have been linked with Barcelona in the past week, or including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wissam Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner.

However, not all of these names fit the big signature bill ‘(sorry Olivier) and it’s hard to see players like Aubameyang or Werner allowed to leave mid-season.

Anyway time to see what you think. Tell us who you would like to see Barca sign before the transfer window closes and why in the comments below!

