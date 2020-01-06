advertisement

Arturo Vidal’s future continues to make headlines and the news comes from Sport who think Barcelona have told the midfielder that he is staying at the Camp Nou.

The Chilean is wanted by Inter Milan in January, but Barca have told him they want to keep him and have promised him playing time for the rest of the season.

Barca are reported to have a “strong offer” from Inter, but have made it clear to Antonio Conte that they are not ready to sell him in January.

The report says Barca are confident that Vidal will accept his role by the end of the season, as he goes well with older members of the team and is liked by fans.

He is also likely to enjoy more playing time in the second half of the season now that Carles Alena has departed and with doubts about Arthur’s fitness.

Sport believe that the only way Vidal will now leave is if Inter Milan make an offer that is simply too good to turn down if Chilean agitate for an action.

