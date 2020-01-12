advertisement

Luis Suarez will miss most of the season after the Barcelona and Uruguay attacker underwent surgery for a right knee injury.

The 32-year-old was reported to have had an ongoing problem with the outer meniscus in the knee for several weeks. On Saturday, Barca announced that it had decided to continue the operation.

There were initial suggestions that Barca expected Suarez to be absent about a month before the end of the action, but it has now been confirmed that the striker after the operation, which was approved by renowned knee specialist Dr. Ramon Cugat has been out for about four months.

advertisement

The loss of Suarez, who has scored a total of 14 goals this season, is a serious blow to Barca, who is not very deep in the central attack position.

It is also another problem for Ernesto Valverde, who is reportedly under pressure at Camp Nou. Media reports say that Blaugrana’s icon, Xavi, may have been taken over as a trainer.

It remains to be seen whether Barca can strengthen his top positions in the transfer window in January or rely on Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Carles Perez and the currently injured Ousmane Dembele to fill the gap.

Suarez will not only miss important matches for Barca, but also the round of 16 of the Champions League against Napoli in February and the Clasico in Santiago Bernabeu in March, but also Uruguay’s first World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Ecuador.

Should Suarez return early, he could aim for a duel with Atletico Madrid – a game that could be crucial for the title race – although it is more likely that he will return against Espanyol in the derby this weekend May 9-10.

advertisement